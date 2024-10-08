Bob and Bob: The Spirituality of Bob Marley and Bob Dylan Retreat

to
Add to Calendar 2024-10-08 4:00 PM 2024-10-10 2:00 PM America/New_York Bob and Bob: The Spirituality of Bob Marley and Bob Dylan Retreat

"By His grace I have been touched. By His word I have been healed. " — Bob Dylan

"I know that Jah will never let us down…. Give us the teachings of His Majesty." — Bob Marley

Join us to honor the legacies of these two great musicians and share how they have influenced your life. Come prepared to talk about your favorite single or album, play music, sing, dance, and listen. Bob and Bob will get you in touch with your soul.

Led by the Rev. Dr. Mark Francisco Bozzuti-Jones.

This retreat has limited availability. Please call the retreat center for more information at 917.594.5800.

 Trinity Retreat Center false
Trinity Retreat Center

"By His grace I have been touched. By His word I have been healed. " — Bob Dylan

"I know that Jah will never let us down…. Give us the teachings of His Majesty." — Bob Marley

Join us to honor the legacies of these two great musicians and share how they have influenced your life. Come prepared to talk about your favorite single or album, play music, sing, dance, and listen. Bob and Bob will get you in touch with your soul.

Led by the Rev. Dr. Mark Francisco Bozzuti-Jones.

This retreat has limited availability. Please call the retreat center for more information at 917.594.5800.

Other upcoming retreats

statue
October 15, 2024 Trinity Retreat Center

Rest, Reconnect, and Listen: Discernment for Deeper Living Silent Retreat

Are you going through a major life change? Looking for a new path? Need time for quiet contemplation? Come spend time in silence — praying, reading, writing, and walking in nature. This retreat is ideal for anyone wishing to deepen their spiritual practice.
Enneagram
October 15, 2024 Trinity Retreat Center

Spiritual Work with the Enneagram: Going Deeper Retreat

Who are you called to become? Through teaching, meditation, and experiential exercises, this retreat takes us beyond the Enneagram of personality and offers a glimpse into how God’s wisdom is truly written in our hearts.
Stained-glass cross
November 8, 2024 Trinity Retreat Center

To Love as God Loves: Jesuit and Ignatian Prayer Retreat

Jesuits believe that retreats, prayers, spiritual direction, and spiritual conversation are ways to grow in relationship with God. Join us for a weekend of guided prayer drawn from “The Spiritual Exercises” by St. Ignatius of Loyola.

Subscribe for Trinity Retreat Center Updates