Bob and Bob: The Spirituality of Bob Marley and Bob Dylan Retreat
"By His grace I have been touched. By His word I have been healed. " — Bob Dylan
"I know that Jah will never let us down…. Give us the teachings of His Majesty." — Bob Marley
Join us to honor the legacies of these two great musicians and share how they have influenced your life. Come prepared to talk about your favorite single or album, play music, sing, dance, and listen. Bob and Bob will get you in touch with your soul.
Led by the Rev. Dr. Mark Francisco Bozzuti-Jones.
This retreat has limited availability. Please call the retreat center for more information at 917.594.5800.
